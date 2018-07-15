Opening with a fight

A play begins when a world in some state of equipoise, always uneasy, is broken into by a happening. Since it is not equipoise we have paid to see, but the loosing and binding of an evening’s disorder, the sooner the happening the better; these plays open fast…If the happening has an impact in itself—a ghost at midnight makes a certain claim on our attention—so much sooner will we join in the play. It is hardly by chance that so many openings are violent. The playwright who was my teacher said he liked to open a play “with a fight” because it awoke not only the audience’s interest but his own.

—William Gibson, Shakespeare’s Game