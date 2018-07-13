Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

It must be emphasized that design, of every kind, is a matter of trial and error. There are always some trial assumptions which no calculation or drawing can verify. Men cannot foresee the future. Design, like war, is an uncertain trade, and we have to make the things we have designed before we can find out whether our assumptions are right or wrong. There is no other way to find out. When we modify our prototype, it is, quite flatly, because we guessed wrong. It is eminently true of design that if you are not prepared to make mistakes, you will never make anything at all. “Research” is very often a euphemism for trying the wrong ways first, as we all must do.

David Pye, The Nature of Design

