Quote of the Day

The function of the magician has characteristics in common with those of the criminal, of the actor, and of the priest…and he enjoys certain special advantages impossible for those professions. Unlike the criminal, he has nothing to fear from the police; unlike the actor, he can always have the stage to himself; unlike the priest, he need not trouble about questions of faith in connection with the mysteries at which he presides. This is perhaps one of the reasons that magicians, though sometimes rather egotistic, usually appear to be happy in their work.

Edmund Wilson, Classics and Commercials

