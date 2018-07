[The] distinction between amateur and professional…remains useful today because of the need to discriminate against professionalism. Professional standards, the standards of ambition and selfishness, are always sliding downward toward expense, ostentation, and mediocrity. But amateur standards, the standards of love, are always straining upward toward the humble and the best. They enlarge the ground of judgment. The context of love is the world.

—Wendell Berry, What Are People For?