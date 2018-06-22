Quote of the Day

On my way to Vienna yesterday, sleep overtook me in my carriage, which was by no means strange, for having been obliged to rise so early every morning, I never had a good night’s sleep…Now during my dream-journey, the following canon came into my head…But scarcely did I wake when away flew the canon, and I could not recall any part of it. On returning here however, next day, in the same carriage…I resumed my dream-journey, being, however, on this occasion wide awake, when lo and behold! in accordance with the laws of the association of ideas the same canon again flashed across me; so being now awake I held it as fast as Menelaus did Proteus, only permitting it to be changed into three parts.

—Ludwig van Beethoven, in a letter to Tobias Haslinger