Quote of the Day

[Creative thinking is] the forming of associative elements into new combinations which either meet specified requirements or are in some way useful. The more mutually remote the elements of the new combination, the more creative the process or solution…7,363,474 is quite an original answer to the problem “How much is 12+12?” However, it is only when conditions are such that this answer is useful that we can also call it creative.

—Sarnoff A. Mednick, “The Associative Basis of the Creative Process”