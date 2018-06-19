Quote of the Day

If I were to cast now a literary horoscope for the poetry of the future, I would say that it would be a kind of responsible free association, as opposed to irresponsible free association. Now the joker in the deck is—what constitutes responsibility? What I would posit would be some guy who had a strong personal sense and a strong personal control—which amounts to a creative sense—over an extremely powerful and sensuous subconscious. Now, out of that the new poetry will come. I’m looking for it.

—James Dickey, in an interview with Eclipse