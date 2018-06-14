Quote of the Day

In modern industry, the airplane is certainly one of the products of highest selection. The War was the insatiable client, never satisfied, always demanding better. The orders were to succeed and death implacably followed error. So we can say that the airplane mobilized invention, intelligence, and daring: imagination and cool reason. The same spirit built the Parthenon…The lesson of the airplane is not so much in the forms created, and one must first of all learn not to see in an airplane a bird or a dragonfly, but a machine for flying; the lesson of the airplane is in the logic that governed the statement of the problem and that led to the success of its realization.

—Le Corbusier, Toward an Architecture