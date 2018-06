It is widely supposed that the naked human body is in itself an object upon which the eye dwells with pleasure and which we are glad to see depicted. But anyone who has frequented art schools and seen the shapeless, pitiful model that the students are industriously drawing will know this is an illusion…The naked body is no more than a point of departure for a work of art, [but] it is a pretext of great importance.

—Kenneth Clark, The Nude