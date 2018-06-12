Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

The crisis in…a young man’s life may be reached exactly when he half-realizes that he is fatally overcommitted to what he is not…Potentially creative men…build the personal fundament of their work during a self-decreed moratorium, during which they often starve themselves, socially, erotically, and, last but not least, nutritionally, in order to let the grosser weeds die out, and make way for the growth of their inner garden. Often, when the weeds are dead, so is the garden. At the decisive moment, however, some make contact with a nutriment specific for their gifts.

Erik H. Erikson, Young Man Luther

