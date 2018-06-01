Quote of the Day

Research involves a series of choices, to emphasize this and neglect that, to go on digging or to stop; and few of the choices are logically satisfying. The specialist is not, as the old cliché would have it, one who learns more and more about less and less. He is one who is able to work out his own criteria for finishing a particular job, and to make his choices accordingly…The requirements of that art are too stringent for his comfort: they deny him the illusion that he has nothing more to learn, and keep him always reaching for what he cannot quite grasp. His own particular creativity is therefore at full stretch, and that is perhaps as near to pure joy as an academic can come.

—William B. Willcox, “The Psychiatrist, the Historian, and General Clinton”