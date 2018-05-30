Quote of the Day
I have not often formulated the lessons of my apprenticeship as a writer; but I did once write down in a notebook something like this: You cannot be an artist until you have contracted yourself within the limits of your art.
Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
