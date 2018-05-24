Quote of the Day

There is no reason why a mentally well-balanced young painter should not exhibit, but he must remember that there is danger in being “discovered” before he has a firm understanding of his own vision, of his own metaphor. In recent years young painters have been pushed all the way to national success on the strength of too limited vision, on the strength of “difference” supplied by gimmicks…The only real way is paint until a genuine and new metaphor has been fully understood—its images, laws, future possibilities—then make the move into the public domain.

—Hiram Williams, Notes for a Young Painter