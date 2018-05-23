Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

There are pragmatic reasons for using convention in architecture, but there are expressive justifications as well…Through unconventional organization of conventional parts [the architect] is able to create new meanings within the whole. If he uses convention unconventionally, if he organizes familiar things in an unfamiliar way, he is changing their contexts, and he can use even the cliché to get a fresh effect. Familiar things seen in an unfamiliar context become perceptually new as well as old.

Robert Venturi, Complexity and Contradiction in Architecture

Written by nevalalee

May 23, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

