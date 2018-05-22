Quote of the Day

We may rather regard [genius] as a highly sensitive and complexly developed adjustment of the nervous system along special lines, with concomitant tendency to defect along other lines…Hence it is that so many men of the highest intellectual aptitudes have so often shown the tendency to muscular incoordination and clumsiness which marks idiots, and that even within the intellectual sphere, when straying outside their own province, they have frequently shown a lack of perception which placed them on scarcely so high a level as the man of average intelligence.

—Havelock Ellis, A Study of British Genius