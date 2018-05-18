Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

One London lunchtime many years ago, the late poet and editor Ian Hamilton was sitting at his usual table in a Soho pub called the Pillars of Hercules…A pale, haggard poet entered, and Hamilton offered him a chair and a glass of something. “Oh no, I just can’t keep drinking,” said the weakened poet. “I must give it up. It’s doing terrible things to me. It’s not even giving me any pleasure any longer.” But Hamilton, narrowing his eyes, responded to this feebleness in a tone of weary stoicism and said in a quiet, hard voice: “Well, none of us likes it.”

James Wood, The Irresponsible Self

Written by nevalalee

May 18, 2018 at 7:30 am

