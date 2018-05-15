Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

Our theater is now almost entirely made up of Apollos. Whatever happened to the irrational—to the notion that brilliant practitioners of an art form have pipelines to the irrational, are accused of being madmen by Plato, are almost banished from the city? They do not need to justify every intuition, as though they were being audited. They do not need their pencils to be terribly sharp…Perhaps it would be good to learn a theatrical skill like sword fighting before coming into the theater and inflicting the role of a schoolmarm on what used to be the life of the passionate vagabond…Were I to choose a course of study for future playwrights (and future citizens), it would include juggling.

Sarah Ruhl, 100 Essays I Don’t Have Time to Write

