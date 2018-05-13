Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

The faults of the calligrapher

leave a comment »

As regards the common faults, there is not so much a great variety of these as a wide prevalence of two or three. Some writers indulge in a running hand because they do not know how to linger; others favor a lingering one because they cannot trust themselves to move at the right speed if they try one of the flowing styles. Ideally, speed is the flash of inspiration, slowness the prolonging of pleasure. To hurry only over intervals is the secret of perfection; but to be slow on every occasion is to renounce all possibility of achieving the extraordinary.

—Sun Ta-Yü, quoted by Chiang Yee in Chinese Calligraphy

Written by nevalalee

May 13, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with , ,

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: