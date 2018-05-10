Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

The public…readily associates a concern for form with coldness. But this is no longer true from the moment form is invention and not formula. And coldness, like formalism, is entirely on the side of respect for dead rules.

Alain Robbe-Grillet, For a New Novel

Written by nevalalee

May 10, 2018 at 7:30 am

