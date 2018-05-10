Quote of the Day
The public…readily associates a concern for form with coldness. But this is no longer true from the moment form is invention and not formula. And coldness, like formalism, is entirely on the side of respect for dead rules.
Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
The public…readily associates a concern for form with coldness. But this is no longer true from the moment form is invention and not formula. And coldness, like formalism, is entirely on the side of respect for dead rules.
Leave a Reply