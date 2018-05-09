Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

[Writing is] a habit, and besides, it’s my profession. For a long time, I took my pen for a sword; I now know we’re powerless. No matter. I write and will keep writing books; they’re needed; all the same, they do serve some purpose…My sole concern has been to save myself—nothing in my hands, nothing up my sleeve—by work and faith. As a result, my pure choice did not raise me above anyone. Without equipment, without tools, I set all of me to work in order to save all of me.

Jean-Paul Sartre, The Words

May 9, 2018 at 7:30 am

