Quote of the Day

Poetry should be no purer than the purpose demands.

F.A. Pottle, The Idiom of Poetry

May 8, 2018 at 7:30 am

  1. Doesn’t the purpose of poetry demand purity?

    Kathleen_Vail

    May 8, 2018 at 9:56 am


