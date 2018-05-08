Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
with one comment
Poetry should be no purer than the purpose demands.
—F.A. Pottle, The Idiom of Poetry
Poetry should be no purer than the purpose demands.
—F.A. Pottle, The Idiom of Poetry
Written by nevalalee
May 8, 2018 at 7:30 am
Posted in Quote of the Day
Tagged with F.A. Pottle, The Idiom of Poetry
Subscribe to comments with RSS.
Doesn’t the purpose of poetry demand purity?
Kathleen_Vail
May 8, 2018 at 9:56 am
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Follow on Facebook
Blog at WordPress.com.
Doesn’t the purpose of poetry demand purity?
Kathleen_Vail
May 8, 2018 at 9:56 am