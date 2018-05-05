The soundproof wall

In the baroque period…Leibniz arrived at the discovery of the calculus from a starting point in philosophy. He moved from a general—one might say a cosmological—outlook to this particular discovery…We are obliged to adopt a different starting point and follow another route. We must take our departure from a large number of specialized disciplines and go on from there toward a coherent general outlook on our world. It is beside the point whether or not this route is more difficult, more precarious, and less certain to end in success than the path that lay open to Leibniz. It is the route that present realities force us to take…

In both contemporary science and contemporary art it is possible to detect elements of the general pattern which our culture will embody. The situation is a curious one: our culture is like an orchestra where the instruments lie ready tuned but where every musician is cut off from his fellows by a soundproof wall. It is impossible to foretell the events that will have to happen before these barriers are broken down.

—Sigfried Giedion, Space, Time, and Architecture