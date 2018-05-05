Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

The soundproof wall

leave a comment »

In the baroque period…Leibniz arrived at the discovery of the calculus from a starting point in philosophy. He moved from a general—one might say a cosmological—outlook to this particular discovery…We are obliged to adopt a different starting point and follow another route. We must take our departure from a large number of specialized disciplines and go on from there toward a coherent general outlook on our world. It is beside the point whether or not this route is more difficult, more precarious, and less certain to end in success than the path that lay open to Leibniz. It is the route that present realities force us to take…

In both contemporary science and contemporary art it is possible to detect elements of the general pattern which our culture will embody. The situation is a curious one: our culture is like an orchestra where the instruments lie ready tuned but where every musician is cut off from his fellows by a soundproof wall. It is impossible to foretell the events that will have to happen before these barriers are broken down.

Sigfried Giedion, Space, Time, and Architecture

Written by nevalalee

May 5, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with ,

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: