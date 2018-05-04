Quote of the Day

The novel not only attacks the sovereignty of reason, it challenges the primacy of ideas…The irrational essence of the novel is revealed by the very nature of its form, a form without a theory. It was born by accident, as it were, out of an odd mating of allegory with the plot structure of sensational drama, and of the letter book with prose history or scandalmongering. It is a genre that still defies an Aristotelian definition, a kind contrived when all the kinds had already been classified and arranged, an unforeseen and disruptive stranger.

—Leslie Fiedler, Love and Death in the American Novel