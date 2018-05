Cherry trees will be differently grouped by woodworkers, orchardists, artists, scientists and merry-makers. To the execution of different purposes different ways of acting and reacting on the part of trees are important. Each classification may be equally sound when the difference of ends is borne in mind…At the same time, a classification is not a bare transcript…It is rather a repertory of weapons for attack upon the future and the unknown.

—John Dewey, Reconstruction in Philosophy