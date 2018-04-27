Quote of the Day

Poetic intuition, as concerns its operative exercise, perfects itself in the course of the artistic process…It is with the steady labor of intelligence intent on the elaboration of the form that [the] virtuality contained in poetic intuition actualizes and unfolds itself all along the process of production. And then the very exercise of artistic science and intellectual perspicacity, choosing, judging, cutting out all the nonsignificant, the fat, the superfluous, causes—precisely because it is always listening to creative emotion and appealing to it—new partial flashes of poetic intuition to be released at each step of the work. Without this steady labor poetic intuition would not, as a rule, disclose its entire virtue.

—Jacques Maritain, Creative Intuition in Art and Poetry