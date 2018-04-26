Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

leave a comment »

All poems, before they are released to the world, including those written whole at one stroke, are subjected to “conscious artistry”; whether everything or nothing be altered from the original, the work is given “objective recognition as an entity.” It is tested by the author and, if found wanting, changes may be made…The poem may be abandoned, or part of it kept as a fragment, or the whole reluctantly acknowledged at some later moment as the best that might ever be achieved. The outcome of “conscious artistry” is no more controllable than that of the trance that created the draft.

Stanley Burnshaw, The Seamless Web

Written by nevalalee

April 26, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day, Writing

Tagged with ,

«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: