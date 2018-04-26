Quote of the Day

All poems, before they are released to the world, including those written whole at one stroke, are subjected to “conscious artistry”; whether everything or nothing be altered from the original, the work is given “objective recognition as an entity.” It is tested by the author and, if found wanting, changes may be made…The poem may be abandoned, or part of it kept as a fragment, or the whole reluctantly acknowledged at some later moment as the best that might ever be achieved. The outcome of “conscious artistry” is no more controllable than that of the trance that created the draft.

—Stanley Burnshaw, The Seamless Web