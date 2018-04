Art is more one-sided than people think. It cannot be arbitrarily directed in whatever direction one wills, like a telescope. Applied to a reality integrated by emotion, art is the recording of that integration. It is a direct, factual record of the integration. How can the factual be integrated? Detail gains in brilliance what it loses in independence of meaning. Any detail can be replaced by another. Any is precious.

—Boris Pasternak, Safe Conduct