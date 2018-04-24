Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

The birth of a creature of human fantasy, a birth which is a step across the threshold between nothing and eternity, can also happen suddenly, occasioned by some necessity. An imagined drama needs a character who does or says a certain necessary thing; accordingly this character is born and is precisely what he had to be…It is no trick. The birth is real. The new character is alive not because she was alive already but because she is now happily born as is required by the fact of her being a character—she is obliged to be as she is.

Luigi Pirandello, in the preface to Six Characters in Search of an Author

April 24, 2018 at 7:30 am

