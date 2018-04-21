A choreographer’s checklist

Having had a chance in five decades to make many choreographic mistakes, and having observed other people make them, too, I have compiled a short list of checks for the composter, something like a pocket set of rules for truing up a work in progress. It is all too easy to become absorbed in one part of the complex act of composition, and, while the attention is fixed on that, allow fatal errors to creep in elsewhere. A final checking up on balances is a wise—indeed, an essential—procedure. These, then, are some reminders which have been learned by painful experience and which should help the choreographer to avoid some of the commonest mistakes:

Symmetry is lifeless

Two-dimensional design is lifeless

The eye is faster than the ear

Movement looks slower and weaker on the stage

All dances are too long

A good ending is forty percent of the dance

Monotony is fatal; look for contrasts

Don’t be a slave to, or a mutilator of, the music

Listen to qualified advice; don’t be arrogant

Don’t intellectualize; motivate movement

Don’t leave the ending to the end

—Doris Humphrey, The Art of Making Dances