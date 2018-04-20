Quote of the Day
I doubt that the unconscious can be directed to work on a problem. But the problem can be suggested to it, and if it is interested in it, something may result.
—Linus Pauling, “The Genesis of Ideas”
Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
I doubt that the unconscious can be directed to work on a problem. But the problem can be suggested to it, and if it is interested in it, something may result.
—Linus Pauling, “The Genesis of Ideas”
Interesting quote
thelonelyauthorblog
April 20, 2018 at 8:12 am