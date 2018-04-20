Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

I doubt that the unconscious can be directed to work on a problem. But the problem can be suggested to it, and if it is interested in it, something may result.

Linus Pauling, “The Genesis of Ideas”

April 20, 2018 at 7:30 am

  1. Interesting quote

    thelonelyauthorblog

    April 20, 2018 at 8:12 am


