Quote of the Day

The combinatorial acts that produce effective surprise…almost always succeed through the exercise of technique. Henry Moore…tells us that he was driven to the use of holes in his sculpture by the technical problem of giving a sense of three-dimensionality to solid forms—”the hole connects one side to the other, making it immediately more three-dimensional,” a discovery made while fretting over the puzzle of how to avoid relief carving on brittle material like stone.

—Jerome S. Bruner, On Knowing