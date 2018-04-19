Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

leave a comment »

The combinatorial acts that produce effective surprise…almost always succeed through the exercise of technique. Henry Moore…tells us that he was driven to the use of holes in his sculpture by the technical problem of giving a sense of three-dimensionality to solid forms—”the hole connects one side to the other, making it immediately more three-dimensional,” a discovery made while fretting over the puzzle of how to avoid relief carving on brittle material like stone.

Jerome S. Bruner, On Knowing

Written by nevalalee

April 19, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with , ,

«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: