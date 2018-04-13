Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
with one comment
Against the tactics of speed, of noise, set tactics of slowness, of silence.
—Robert Bresson, Notes on the Cinematographer
Written by nevalalee
April 13, 2018 at 7:30 am
Posted in Quote of the Day
Tagged with Notes on the Cinematographer, Robert Bresson
