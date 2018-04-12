Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

leave a comment »

After a fight tooth-and-nail for forty years, [Cézanne] did succeed in knowing an apple, fully; and, not quite as fully, a jug or two. That was all he achieved…We can see what a fight it means, the escape from the domination of the ready-made mental concept, the mental consciousness stuffed full of clichés like a complete screen between us and life. It means a long, long fight, that will probably last forever. But Cézanne did get as far as the apple. I can think of nobody else who has done anything.

D.H. Lawrence, Late Essays and Articles

Written by nevalalee

April 12, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with ,

«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: