Quote of the Day

After a fight tooth-and-nail for forty years, [Cézanne] did succeed in knowing an apple, fully; and, not quite as fully, a jug or two. That was all he achieved…We can see what a fight it means, the escape from the domination of the ready-made mental concept, the mental consciousness stuffed full of clichés like a complete screen between us and life. It means a long, long fight, that will probably last forever. But Cézanne did get as far as the apple. I can think of nobody else who has done anything.

—D.H. Lawrence, Late Essays and Articles