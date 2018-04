Files are now a part of life; we teach the idea of a file to computer science students as if it were a part of nature. In fact, our conception of files may be more persistent than our ideas about nature. I can imagine that someday physicists might tell us that it is time to stop believing in photons, because they have discovered a better way to think about light—but the file will likely live on.

—Jaron Lanier, You Are Not a Gadget