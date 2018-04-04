Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

The poem…is that ambiguous gift, food, host in the sense of victim, sacrifice, that which is broken, divided, passed around, consumed by the critics canny and uncanny who are in that odd relation to one another of host and parasite. The poem, however…[is] parasitical in its turn on earlier poems, or contains earlier poems as enclosed parasites within itself, in another version of the perpetual reversal of parasite and host. If the poem is food and poison for the critics, it must in its turn have eaten. It must have been a cannibal consumer of earlier poems.

J. Hillis Miller, “The Critic as Host”

Written by nevalalee

April 4, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

