Quote of the Day

What difference would there be between the reading of an opus in which all the mechanics of the universe were expounded, and study of the universe itself? Almost none: we would still be able to understand only a portion of that great book; and should the impatience and curiosity which rule us—and so frequently interrupt the course of our observations—introduce disorder into our readings, our knowledge would become as fragmented as they are; losing the chain of inductions, and ceasing to perceive previous and subsequent relations, we would soon have the same gaps and the same uncertainties.

Denis Diderot, “Encyclopedia”

April 3, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

