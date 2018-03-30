Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

If you walk along the street you will encounter a number of scientific problems. Of these, about eighty percent are insoluble, while nineteen and a half percent are trivial. There is then perhaps half a percent where skill, persistence, courage, creativity and originality can make a difference. It is always the task of the academic to swim in that half a percent, asking the questions through which some progress can be made.

Hermann Bondi, “The Making of a Scientist”

Written by nevalalee

March 30, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

