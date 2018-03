I’ll use dirty tricks [in coding] for two reasons. One is if it’s really going to give me a performance improvement and my application is one that the performance improvement is going to be appreciated. Or sometimes I’ll say, “This is tricky; I couldn’t resist being tricky today because it’s so cute.” So just for pure pleasure. In any case, I document it; I don’t just put it in there.

—Donald Knuth, to Peter Seibel in Coders at Work