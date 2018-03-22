Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

with one comment

A touch of science, even bogus science, gives an edge to the superstitious tale.

V.S. Pritchett, The Other Side of a Frontier

Written by nevalalee

March 22, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with ,

«
»

One Response

Subscribe to comments with RSS.

  1. Ö_ö

    :)

    Jorge Ramírez

    March 22, 2018 at 8:14 am


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: