Quote of the Day

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
A touch of science, even bogus science, gives an edge to the superstitious tale.
—V.S. Pritchett, The Other Side of a Frontier
Written by nevalalee
March 22, 2018 at 7:30 am
