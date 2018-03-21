Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

I started looking in the trash cans of science for such [fractal] phenomena, because I suspected that what I was observing was not an exception but perhaps very widespread. I attended lectures and looked in unfashionable periodicals, most of them of little or no yield, but once in a while finding some interesting things. In a way it was a naturalist’s approach, not a theoretician’s approach. But my gamble paid off.

Benoit Mandelbrot, quoted by James Gleick in Chaos

