Quote of the Day

My mathematical friends tell me that the outstanding mathematicians quite frequently are able to guess at the truth of a theorem. Their problem is then to fill in the proof by a series of logical steps which will then be understood and accepted by their colleagues. Thus we have a paradox in the method of science. The research man may often think and work like an artist, but he has to talk like a bookkeeper.

Henry DeWolf Smyth, in The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

March 20, 2018

