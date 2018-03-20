Quote of the Day

My mathematical friends tell me that the outstanding mathematicians quite frequently are able to guess at the truth of a theorem. Their problem is then to fill in the proof by a series of logical steps which will then be understood and accepted by their colleagues. Thus we have a paradox in the method of science. The research man may often think and work like an artist, but he has to talk like a bookkeeper.

–Henry DeWolf Smyth, in The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists