[Literature] is a business which has its allurements. It requires no capital, no special education, no training, and may be taken up at any time without a moment’s delay. If a man can command a table, a chair, a pen, paper, and ink, he can commence his trade as a literary man…It is an idea that comes to very many men and women, old as well as young—to many thousands who at last are crushed by it, of whom the world knows nothing.

—Anthony Trollope, Thackeray