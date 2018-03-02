Quote of the Day
And thus from the region of disorderly mystery, which is the domain of ignorance, another vast province has been added to science—the realm of orderly mystery.
—Thomas Henry Huxley, “The Structure and Functions of Nerve”
Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
And thus from the region of disorderly mystery, which is the domain of ignorance, another vast province has been added to science—the realm of orderly mystery.
—Thomas Henry Huxley, “The Structure and Functions of Nerve”
Leave a Reply