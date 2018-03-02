Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

And thus from the region of disorderly mystery, which is the domain of ignorance, another vast province has been added to science—the realm of orderly mystery.

Thomas Henry Huxley, “The Structure and Functions of Nerve”

Written by nevalalee

March 2, 2018 at 7:30 am

