Quote of the Day

There is only one cardinal rule: one must always listen to the patient; and, by the same token, the cardinal sin is not listening, ignoring. Prior to any and all specific approaches, there must be this general approach, the establishment of a relation, a communication with the patient, so that patient and physician understand each other. A relationship, moreover, in which the patient is not entirely passive and compliant, believing and doing what he is told and taking what is “ordered”; a relationship which is, essentially, collaborative.

Oliver Sacks, Migraine

March 1, 2018

