In the centuries when artistic skills were watched over by guilds of workmen, a masterpiece was nothing more than a graduation piece, a work that marked the student’s advance from apprenticeship to master status. Later the word was used to mean any artist’s most accomplished work, the high point of his production. It came thus to represent no corporate judgment, but any consumer’s private one. Nowadays most people understand by it a piece differing from the run of repertory by a degree of concentration in its expressivity that establishes a difference of kind. And certain composers (Beethoven was the first of them) are considered to have worked consciously in that vein. The idea that any composer, however gifted and skillful, is merely a masterpiece factory would have been repellent to Bach or Haydn or Handel or Mozart, though Gluck was prone to advertise himself as just that. But all the successors of Beethoven who aspired to this position of authority—Brahms and Bruckner and Wagner and Mahler and Tchaikovsky—quite consciously imbued their music with the “masterpiece” tone…

The trouble with the masterpiece cult [is that] it tends to substitute an impressive manner for specific expression, just as oratory does. That music should stoop to the procedures of contemporary political harangue is deplorable indeed…The concert is a habitual thing like a meal; ceremonial is only incidental to it. And restricting its menu to what observes the fictitious “masterpiece” tone is like limiting one’s nourishment to the heavier party foods. If the idea can be got rid of that a proper concert should consist only of historic “masterpieces” and of contemporary works written in the “masterpiece” tone, our programs will cease to be repetitive and monotonous…If the Appreciation Racket were worth its salt, if the persons who explain music to laymen would teach it as a language and not as a guessing game, the fallacy of the masterpiece would be exposed in short order. Unfortunately, most of them know only about twenty pieces anyway, and they are merely bluffing when they pretend that these (and certain contemporary works that sort of sound like them) make up all the music in the world worth bothering about.

—Virgil Thomson, “Masterpieces”