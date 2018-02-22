Quote of the Day

Alec Nevala-Lee

The greatest achievement of which the individual is capable is the training of his intellectual powers to the utmost in all his years up to the fortieth. That is his best work, and if it is not done before his fortieth year, the end of the plastic period of his life, it is not done and cannot be done afterwards. Having done that best work, the output of the rest of his life is the result and the measure of the extent of that best work. The individual who trains himself to the utmost till he is forty may feel tranquil that he will not fail of his reward.

Archibald Macallum, The Scientific Spirit in Medicine

February 22, 2018

