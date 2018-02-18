Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Bumping your shins

Like good old Pasteur said, “Chance favors the prepared mind.” It helps to recognize something when you stumble over it…[Alan Chesney] was studying something that had to do with rabbits but, along the way, noted that his rabbits got goiters during certain times of year when they were eating nothing but cabbage for greens. He looked into this and found that it was a thio-compound in the greens that gave them the goiter. And this is where all those antithyroid drugs—thiouricil and so on—come from. He was the one that opened up that field. Chesney was very bright and observant. This was serendipity, but when he stumbled over something he knew that he had “bumped his shins.”

William Dock, quoted in Heart to Heart

February 18, 2018

