Quote of the Day

Hunches and intuitive impressions are essential for getting the work started, but it is only through the quality of the numbers at the end that the truth can be told.
—Lewis Thomas, “Biostatistics in Medicine”
Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
LOVE THIS!
Nocturnal Sagittarius
February 13, 2018 at 10:44 am