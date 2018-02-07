Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
leave a comment »
If you must do it inadvertently, at least do it right.
—Saul Gorn, “Self-Annihilating Sentences”
If you must do it inadvertently, at least do it right.
—Saul Gorn, “Self-Annihilating Sentences”
Written by nevalalee
February 7, 2018 at 7:30 am
Posted in Quote of the Day
Tagged with Saul Gorn, Self-Annihilating Sentences
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Follow on Facebook
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply