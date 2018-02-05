Quote of the Day

It is only death—that is to say, the opposite of all happenings—which can arrest the flow of time and preserve a character in amber. Life, on the contrary, that is to say a living character in a story, cannot stop as it is, the man must grow older as the story goes on. We ourselves have all got older as we told and listened to this tale; and that is another reason why we should be clear in the matter. I myself confess that I have found it more enjoyable to talk about the charming seventeen-year-old lad or even about the thirty-year-old man than about one hovering round fifty-five. But still we all owe it to life and the process of life to accept and even insist upon the truth.

—Thomas Mann, Joseph the Provider